Pakistan's Yasir Shah produces Warne-like 'Ball of the Century' to clean up Sri Lanka batter Mendis

Galle [Sri Lanka], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah on Monday produced a Shane Warne like 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis.

Shah produced this peach of delivery during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

On Day three of the Test match during Sri Lanka's second innings in the 56th over, Shah delivered an absolutely unplayable delivery that pitched well outside leg stump and hit the top of the right-hand batter's off stump after spinning unbelievably. Mendis was left shell-shocked and he walked back to the pavilion for a well-made 76.

The ball was a perfect tribute to Aussie spinner Shane Warne, who produced a pretty similar delivery back in 1993.

The late leg-spinner achieved this feat during the first Test of the Ashes series against England at Manchester in 1993. The ball landed wide of leg but spun so much that it knocked over the off-stump of England's batsman Mike Gatting. The batter stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.

Coming to the Galle Test, Sri Lanka ended their Day three at 329/9.



Sri Lanka started the third day at 36/1, with Oshada Fernando (17*) and Kasun Rajitha (3*). Pakistan got early success with the wicket of Rajitha at the score of 41, with spinner Mohammad Nawaz dismissing him for 7. A 91-run stand followed between Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, ending with Fernando's dismissal by Shah for 64. Mendis fell for 76 with the score on 178/5.

Dinesh Chandimal later continued his good show with the bat, staying unbeaten on 86 at end of the day and taking SL to 329/9 with ample support from others. Sri Lanka now has a lead of 333 runs.

Nawaz (5/88) and Shah (3/122) bowled well for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan was bundled out for just 218. Skipper Azam fought a lone battle for his side, scoring 119 runs. Other players could not cross the 20-run mark.

Prabath Jayasuriya continued his amazing run with the ball, taking 5/82. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis also got two wickets. Kasun Rajitha got one wicket.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka put a total of 222 runs on the board. While Oshada Fernando (35) and Maheesh Theekshana (38) delivered solid contributions, it was a gritty knock by Dinesh Chandimal (76) that dragged Lankans to a respectable score.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking 4/58. Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah took two wickets each while Naseem Shah and Mohammed Nawaz could get only one. (ANI)

