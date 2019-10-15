Paras Khadka steps down as Nepal captain

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A day after Nepal was readmitted as International Cricket Council's (ICC) member, the team's captain Paras Khadka on Tuesday said he has decided to resign from the post.

Khadka took to Twitter and wrote: "Great to know that the suspension of Nepal cricket has been lifted and would like to wish the new committee to work for the betterment of Nepal cricket, players and its stakeholders. I have hereby decided to resign from my post as the captain of Nepal cricket team. Jai Nepal !!"

Apart from Nepal, Zimbabwe's suspension was lifted after the conclusion of the ICC board meetings on Monday.

Nepal has been reinstated on a conditional basis following their 2016 suspension for breach of the ICC regulations which prohibit government interference and require free and fair elections. The election of a 17-member central working committee for the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) was completed earlier this month and paved the way for the re-admittance of the CAN.

"Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding," ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said. (ANI)

