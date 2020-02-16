Pat Cummins expecting hostile reaction from Proteas fans

London [UK], Feb 16 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming series against South Africa, Australia pacer Pat Cummins has said that he is expecting a hostile reaction from the Proteas fans.

Australia hasn't played a T20 international since November and this is the side's first tour back to South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

"It's weird that's it's been two years since the ball-tampering saga. It feels like not that long ago that we were back in this hotel. We've played a lot of cricket since that time and have played South Africa at the World Cup. I'm sure we'll cop a little bit from the fans but it's nothing we haven't copped before," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

In 2018, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test and as a result, the trio was suspended by Cricket Australia for one year.

"We will probably give it a mention in team meetings, like we did before the Ashes and World Cup. It's just about identifying it and having a bit of awareness so people can be prepared for it," Cummins said.

Australia will next take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The first T20I will be played on February 21. (ANI)

