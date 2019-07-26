Paul Collingwood elected as MCC Honorary Life Member

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been elected as the Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

"It's a really good feeling. There were two things that I wanted to do in life; get on the Honours Board at Lord's, which I managed to do a couple of times, and I always wanted to be an Honorary Life Member of MCC. To actually have the book in my hand and to become a Life Member is great," MCC quoted Collingwood, as saying.

The 43-year-old represented England in 197 ODIs, scoring 5092 runs and taking 111 wickets. Collingwood's 6 for 31 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in 2005 remains the best figures by an England bowler in ODI cricket.

Collingwood, who was named one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year in 2007, scored over 4259 runs in 68 Tests, including an Ashes double-century in Adelaide.

He got his name immortalised on the Lord's Honours Boards twice - 186 against Pakistan in 2006 and 111 versus West Indies in 2007. (ANI)

