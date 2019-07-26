Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood (Photo/Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter)
Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood (Photo/Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter)

Paul Collingwood elected as MCC Honorary Life Member

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:13 IST

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been elected as the Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.
"It's a really good feeling. There were two things that I wanted to do in life; get on the Honours Board at Lord's, which I managed to do a couple of times, and I always wanted to be an Honorary Life Member of MCC. To actually have the book in my hand and to become a Life Member is great," MCC quoted Collingwood, as saying.
The 43-year-old represented England in 197 ODIs, scoring 5092 runs and taking 111 wickets. Collingwood's 6 for 31 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in 2005 remains the best figures by an England bowler in ODI cricket.
Collingwood, who was named one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year in 2007, scored over 4259 runs in 68 Tests, including an Ashes double-century in Adelaide.
He got his name immortalised on the Lord's Honours Boards twice - 186 against Pakistan in 2006 and 111 versus West Indies in 2007. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:46 IST

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 91 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first ODI here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:23 IST

Lasith Malinga bids adieu to international cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's unorthodox fast bowler Lasith Malinga played his last international game against Bangladesh here at PR Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Mohammad Amir expresses gratitude to Pak PM Imran Khan after...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan after retiring from Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:57 IST

Rajasthan Royals appoints Lisa Sthalekar as advisor for youth,...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday appointed former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar as its advisor for youth and junior cricket programmes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:04 IST

Mahela Jayawardena shares memory with Malinga

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena on Friday shared a memorable picture with teammate Lasith Malinga who is playing his last international match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:31 IST

First-class cricket is coming to East Delhi, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Upgradation of facilities for first-class cricket has begun at Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex in the capital, said East Delhi MP and former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:58 IST

Abhinav Bindra will guide athletes in Patiala Sports University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rana Sodhi on Friday said that the state government will use the abundant talent and expertise of Abhinav Bindra to guide budding athletes in the new proposed Sports University in Patiala.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:54 IST

Women's Ashes: Sarah Taylor withdraws from England T20I squad

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor on Friday withdrew herself from the T20 International series of the Women's Ashes due to the ongoing management of her anxiety issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:50 IST

Chirs Woakes makes to Lord's Honours Board

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England's right-arm pacer Chris Woakes on Friday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after scalping six wickets on the third day of the one-off Test against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:30 IST

Lord's Test: England defeat Ireland by 143 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:20 IST

Chris Gayle named in Windies squad for India ODIs

St John's [Antigua], July 26 (ANI): Swashbuckling all-rounder Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies' 14-man squad for the three One-Day International series (ODIs) against India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:35 IST

Hockey India names 18-member women's squad for Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced an 18-member women's squad for the upcoming Olympic Test Event in Japan.

Read More
iocl