Paul Stirling becomes highest T20Is run-scorer in 2019

Dubai [UAE], Dec 30 (ANI): Ireland cricketer Paul Stirling has become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game in 2019.

The right-handed batsman finished the year with 748 runs in 20 matches with an average of 41.55. While teammate Kevin O'Brien is placed on the second spot and has smashed 729 runs with an average of 31.69 in 23 matches.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the ninth spot of leading the run-scorers list in T20Is. Kohli has amassed 466 runs in 10 matches averaging 77.66.

On the other hand, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has become the highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game in 2019.

Labuschagne is also the only player to score more than 1000 runs in Test this year.

The right-handed batsman finished the year with 1104 runs, while the second-placed Steven Smith is 139 runs behind him. (ANI)

