Paul Stirling keen to play ODIs against England despite coronavirus risks

Belfast [Ireland], May 28 (ANI): Ireland batsman Paul Stirling is hopeful of playing ODI series in England behind closed doors despite the coronavirus risks.

Ireland's three-match series in England was initially scheduled for September, but now looks set to be played in a short window from the end of July, with players and support staff from both sides staying in the on-site hotel at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and with strict health protocols in place.

"I'd love it to go ahead. I think there's obviously still going to be risks involved no matter what, but it's [about] limiting those risks," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stirling as saying.

The right-handed batsman is eying on possible return date for the resumption of sport in order to give him something to aim towards to ease mental pressure.

"Having a set date for a return to matches is helpful to the lads over here. If that's, say, the end of July, it gives us something to look forward to and train towards, whereas at the minute you're getting cancellations all the time... so there's nothing on the horizon," Stirling said.

"You're getting up each morning with nothing much to train for apart from your own personal satisfaction. It would be nice to get something actually pencilled in there. If there was a date where we had three games lined up against England, it would ease a lot of that mental pressure," he added.

The two boards have been involved in virtual meetings over the last few weeks to discuss the details of the series.

"We've had ongoing discussions with the ECB over possible options, as well as discussing the potential to travel to England with governments and sporting bodies in the Republic and Northern Ireland," Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland's CEO, said.

"Certainly nothing has been agreed to date, but we will remain as flexible as we can in order to accommodate these three important World Cup qualification fixtures," he added.

All the cricketing action the globe has been suspended due to the deadly virus. However, England and West Indies are the only two sides which have resumed their players' training with a new set of guidelines issued by the International Cricket Council. (ANI)

