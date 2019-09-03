Paul Stirling to join Cricket Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 3 (ANI): Opening batsman Paul Stirling on Tuesday announced to have signed a new contract with Cricket Ireland and will be leaving the Middlesex county at the end of the season.

"It has been a real privilege to represent Middlesex Cricket over the last decade, and it has been an unforgettable journey for many reasons. Winning the Championship in 2016 was undoubtedly the highlight on the field, while also receiving my county cap will be something I will cherish for a very long time," Cricket Ireland quoted Stirling as saying.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter with Ireland, with the busy year in 2020 and the T20 World Cup Qualifier coming up it is an exciting time to be a part of," he added.

The player's contract with the county was all set to expire at the end of the current season. He will be leaving the club after spending 10 years here.

He had signed the contract with the side in December 2009.

"We are delighted that Paul has committed his long-term future to Ireland, although appreciate it must be a bittersweet moment for him leaving Middlesex," Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director of Cricket Ireland said.

"He is a model professional and key member of our international squad in all three formats. His experience and approach to the game are invaluable both on the pitch as a senior pro and consistent performer and in the dressing room with the emerging players coming through," he added.

Ireland cricketers were allowed to freely play county cricket in England and Wales, but the regulations changed in June 2017 when Ireland was granted Test status by the International Cricket Council.

To avoid potential legal complications and in order to allow pre-existing contracts to be honoured, England and Wales Cricket Board gave counties and Ireland cricketers two years' leniency. (ANI)

