PBKS' Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to pick 100 wickets in IPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Punjab Kings' bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the fastest to pick 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of matches played.

Rabada achieved this milestone during the match against Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra Stadium and became the fastest bowler to reach the mark in terms of matches played. He took his 100th wicket as he removed Wriddhiman Saha in the 5th over of the match.

The right-arm pacer reached the milestone in his 64th IPL match, surpassing Lasith Malinga, who achieved the feat in his 70th match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in the IPL, is the third fastest overall. Rashid Khan (83), Amit Mishra (83) and Ashish Nehra (83) tie for fourth place, with Yuzvendra Chahal (84) rounding out the top five.

Coming to the match, top knocks by Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma and Matthew Short helped Punjab Kings post a total of 153/8 against Gujarat Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

For PBKS, Matthew scored the highest with 36 off 24 and Shahrukh Khan played a quickfire knock of 22 in 9 balls while Jitesh slammed 25 runs from 23 balls. For GT, Mohit Sharma bagged two while Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan claimed one wicket each. (ANI)

