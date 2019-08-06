Representative image
PCB and team owners come on board to conduct entire PSL in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:16 IST

Karachi (Pakistan), Aug 6 (ANI): Owners of six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have come to an arrangement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020 entirely in Pakistan.
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had held a meeting with the owners of the six franchises and discussed the matter at length, Dawn.com reported.
Pakistan Super League in the 2019 edition was held in UAE and only eight matches were held in Pakistan. With the matches taking place in Pakistan, many foreign players opted to not go to the country.
So if the latest edition of the tournament takes place in Pakistan, the biggest hurdle would be the availability of overseas cricketers.
The owners have also expressed their concern over the foreign player's availability if the competition is completely scheduled in Pakistan. The PCB and team owners have agreed to move jointly in order to convince the most number of overseas players.
PSL was organised for the first time in 2016 and till now the tournament has been played for four editions.
Islamabad United is the only team to have won the tournament twice (2016 and 2018).
Quetta Gladiators had won the PSL's fourth edition in 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

