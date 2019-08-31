Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo

PCB announces competitive 2019-20 domestic season

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:11 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday unveiled a competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure, which will focus on the improvement of first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level.
The new structure will give importance to club cricket, provide the best cricketing environment to young talents, reward top performers, create employment opportunities to former cricketers and qualified coaches, and bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.
The set-up has come into existence following the Government of Pakistan's approval on August 9 of the constitutional amendments, which were notified to the PCB on August 19, meaning the 16 regions have now been absorbed into the newly formed associations.
The new domestic structure will be based on a three-tiered bottom-up approach; providing a clear pathway for the aspiring cricketers to graduate to the top level, bringing in more young and talented cricketers in the system.
The three-layered structure will function as follows:
In the first tier, the 90 city cricket associations will be responsible for organising a club and school cricket in their respective jurisdictions and subsequently forming their city cricket teams.
In the second tier, the city cricket teams will participate in intra-city competitions within the jurisdiction of their cricket associations.
In the third tier, the best performing players from the intra-city competitions will form the six respective cricket association side that will participate in the PCB-organised tournaments.
There will also be three selectors working with a cricket association each.
Event dates:
Pakistan's cricketing season 2019-20 will commence from September 14 with the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country's premier first-class tournament.
A total number of 31 matches - including the final - will be played, with every team playing 10 matches, home and away, on double round-robin basis.
With the commencement of the World Test Championship, red-ball cricket remains a primary focus. The context behind the new scheduling will provide players with an opportunity to stake their claim and to equip themselves for the pressures of the Test Championship.
The first-class and non-first-class tournaments will run simultaneously, providing the six associations depth to choose the best XI for their first-class matches. The same will be the case for the List 'A' and T20 cricket.
The PCB has decided to implement kookaburra balls across these tournaments to help prepare domestic cricketers better for international cricket.
To support domestic cricket and provide and improve the cricket environment for the professional cricketers, the board has taken measures to upgrade the quality of playing facilities, including pitches, outfields, player and umpire dressing rooms and media/broadcast working areas.
In this relation, the PCB is committed to spending over 2 billion Pakistani rupees in upgradation of stadia in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: "We are delighted to announce that we have achieved the target of reforming our domestic structure. One of the key priorities of this PCB administration is to enhance the quality of cricket, which will in due course also begin to reflect on our on-field performances at the international level."
"We want to develop consistency in our performances, across all formats, at the apex level so these reforms were pertinent," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:51 IST

U-17 Women's tournament and Children's League to popularise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and Reliance Foundation have announced two key initiatives -- U17 Women's tournament and Children's League aimed at propelling the growth of football in the country, especially among girls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:34 IST

I play cricket for sheer passion: Murali Vijay

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian player Murali Vijay said that he only plays cricket for the sheer passion and wants to contribute to any team he plays for.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:56 IST

Jesse Lingard's contribution has been fantastic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jesse Lingard saying that the 26-year-old's contribution has been fantastic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:08 IST

Rachael Haynes relives 'good memories' of T20 World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes is happy to be back in West Indies, where they won their fourth T20 World Cup title, saying that it is 'familiar and holds few good memories'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:06 IST

ICC appoints umpires for fourth and fifth Ashes Test

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday appointed Marais Erasmus, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and Kumar Dharmasena as the officiating umpires for the fourth and fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:44 IST

Mauricio Pochettino claims to have received 'plenty' of job offers

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he received 'plenty' of job offers from different clubs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:17 IST

Mitch Marsh waiting for Ashes call

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): As the fourth Ashes Test match is approaching, Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh said that he is waiting for a call to feature in the series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

Hockey India names 33 players for men's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the national senior men's coaching camp ahead of Belgium tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:18 IST

Women's cricket: PCB announces schedule for home series against...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh women's team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:29 IST

US Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes Denis Kudla, reaches round of 16

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic thrashed Denis Kundla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round match of the ongoing US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:21 IST

Feeling good on making Test debut, says Rahkeem Cornwall

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who made his Test debut against India in the second Test said, 'it was a good feeling.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:51 IST

India vs West Indies: Pitch was challenging to bat on, says...

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 31 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who played a knock of 55-run against West Indies in the second Test said that the wicket was challenging for batting as the ball was moving in the first session.

Read More
iocl