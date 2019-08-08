PCB logo
PCB logo

PCB announces players for central contract of 2019-20 season

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:27 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of players for the central contract for the season 2019-20, during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.
While finalising the list of central contracts, which will run from August 1 to June 30, 2020, players' performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they are likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season were taken into consideration.
Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but they will remain available for selection.
The list has been trimmed from 33 to 19 and the players who have been awarded central contracts are:
Category A - Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Yasir Shah.
Category B - Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz.
Category C - Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.
PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan congratulated players who were offered the central contract for the season 2019-20.
"I want to congratulate all those who have been offered central contracts for the next season. We have significantly increased the financial value of the 2019-20 retainers across each category. This is over and above what had been agreed in the current agreement, which is due to run until 2021," Khan said in a press release.
"The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract. We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets," Khan added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:01 IST

Youngsters are ready to step-up, says Indian men's hockey team...

Bengaluru [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Currently into their last week of training before they head to Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Test Event, the Indian men's hockey team are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the tournament, said vice-captain Mandeep Singh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:03 IST

Colin Ackermann becomes first seven-wicket taker in T-20

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann stunned the world with his record-breaking performance against Birmingham Bears as he became the first-ever seven-wicket taker in the T20 cricket on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Let ITF decide on whether India will play Pakistan or not in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan's decision of downgrading diplomatic ties with India, All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Thursday said International Tennis Federation (ITF) will decide on whether India will play against Pakistan or not in their

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:09 IST

Cricket Australia announces policy for inclusion of transgender,...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the direction for the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse cricketers in elite and community cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Great to have Gayle in the squad: West Indies skipper Jason Holder

Georgetown [Guyana], Aug 8 (ANI): West Indies ODI skipper Jason Holder on Wednesday said that it is great to have Chris Gayle in the squad as he brings a lot of experience to the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 08:38 IST

BCB announces schedule for tri-nation T20I series

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:19 IST

Eintracht Frankfurt re-signs Kevin Trapp

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 7 (ANI): Eintracht Frankfurt have re-signed Kevin Trapp on a permanent five-year deal that will keep the 29-year-old goalkeeper with the club until 30 June 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:58 IST

Don't know how to sum up almost 15 years of Test cricket: Dale Steyn

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After deciding to retire from Test cricket, South African pacer Dale Steyn posted a heartfelt message on Wednesday, saying he does not know how to sum up almost 15 years of red-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:49 IST

Always knew Frank Lampard would be a manager: Carlton Cole

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Former footballer Carlton Cole said he always knew that Frank Lampard would be a manager as the 41-year-old has managerial qualities in his blood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:42 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket names Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach,...

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket have put Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach for the Test series against New Zealand and president Shammi Silva said that this move was an attempt to correct the mistakes they made in the past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:25 IST

Harry Maguire reveals his jersey number for Manchester United

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): England's football club Manchester United's newest signee Harry Maguire on Wednesday revealed his jersey number for the upcoming Premier League season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:25 IST

Hockey India donates Rs 31 lakh to Odisha CM Relief Fund

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Hockey India's President Md Mushtaque Ahmad along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra jointly presented a cheque of Rs 31 lakh to the Odisha CM Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl