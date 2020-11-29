PCB Blasters fined for maintaining slow over-rate

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], 29 November 2020: PCB Blasters on Sunday was fined PKR 10,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship match against PCB Challengers.

The match between Blasters and Challengers was played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



"PCB Blasters were one over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences," the PCB stated in an official release.

On-field umpires Abdul Muqeet and Humaira Farah levelled the charge on PCB Blasters.

PCB Blasters captain Aliya Riaz pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Saman Zulfiqar. (ANI)

