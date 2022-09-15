PCB chief Ramiz Raja condoles demise of Former elite umpire Asad Rauf

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday condoled the demise of former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf.

Raja took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss."

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel umpire from Pakistan, Asad Rauf passed away following a cardiac arrest in Lahore on Thursday. Rauf was 66.



Rauf officiated in 64 Tests -49 as on-field, 15 as the third umpire- 139 ODIs (98 as on-field, 41 as the third umpire) and 28 T20Is (23 as on-field, 5 as the third umpire). He was one of the finest umpires of his time. He joined the ICC elite panel in 2006 a year after officiating his first Test.

Along with Aleem Dar, he was a well-liked personality on the circuit who contributed to enhancing the standing of Pakistani umpires prior to the neutral umpire era.

Pakistani wicket keeper-batter Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to convey his condolences. "Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rauf represented Pakistan in 71 First Class matches, smashing 3423 runs. Rauf began his umpiring career in 1998, and in 2000, he officiated his first international match, an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Rauf's career was ruined by charges of spot-fixing and match-fixing in cricket matches, and in February 2016 he received a five-year suspension after being found guilty of corruption. (ANI)

