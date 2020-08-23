PCB congratulates Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday congratulated Zaheer Abbas for being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

"Pakistan Cricket Board has congratulated Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, making him only the sixth Pakistan cricketer to join the exclusive company of 93 cricketers," PCB said in a statement.

Abbas has been selected by a voting academy made up of current ICC Hall of Famers and prominent journalists. He joined compatriots Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram (all 2009) and Waqar Younis (2013).

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame includes 27 Australia cricketers, 28 England players, six India cricketers, three from New Zealand, four from South Africa, one Sri Lankan, and 18 players from the West Indies.

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted three retired greats of the game namely South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Australia's Lisa Sthalekar, and Abbas, into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said Abbas' inclusion is a matter of great pride for Pakistan.

"It is a matter of great honour and pride for Pakistan that Zaheer Abbas's outstanding career achievements have been acknowledged by the game's governing body. Thus, it gives me immense pleasure to congratulate Zed on behalf of millions of Pakistan cricket fans across the world for this recognition," Mani said in a statement.

"It is appropriate that Zaheer is inducted into the elite group exactly 46 years after his magnificent 240 against England at The Oval in his 15th Test, which was his second double-century following the famous 274 at Edgbaston in 1971 in only his second Test. He would go on to score 235 not out and 215 against India (1978 and 1982) and every innings was a treat to watch and matched the other," he added.

Mani further stated, "Zaheer's contributions to cricket were beyond the field of play when as an administrator, he served the PCB and the ICC with respect and dignity. He richly deserves this recognition from the ICC, which hopefully will further inspire the next generation of Pakistan cricketers." (ANI)

