PCB constitutes three-member panel to review cricket associations in domestic season

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday constituted a three-member independent panel of experts to review and finalise the six cricket association sides that will participate in the upcoming domestic cricket season 2019-20.

The three-member panel comprises Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan and Rashid Latif, which will meet at the Gaddafi Stadium on August 22 after which the six teams will be announced next week with details to follow in due course.

The provisional sides were prepared by Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti, Wasim Haider (all members of former Selection Committee), Saleem Jaffer, Arshad Khan, Rao Iftikhar, Taufeeq Umer (all members of junior Selection Committee) and Akram Raza, Azam Khan, Ijaz Ahmed Junior and Raj Hans, who had taken into consideration the performance of the players in the previous season and their future prospects.

The independent panel will finalise 32 players for each association - who will be offered domestic contracts by the PCB for a 12-month period - and recommend names of the captains.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "PCB has constituted a panel of highly respected cricketers to assess and review the balance, composition, and strength of the six sides to ensure there remain no gaps."

"The knowledge, expertise, and experience of these three cricketers with regards to domestic cricket is second to none as they are actively involved in the process in one way or another," he said.

"With the void of a current national selection committee, the PCB drew on the knowledge of former national selectors, the current junior selection committee and coaches to select the provisional squads," he added.

The cricket associations will participate in the first-class competition at Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup one-day tournament. The 2019-20 season will run from September 12 to April 24.(ANI)