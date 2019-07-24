PCB Cricket Committee to review teams' performances on August 2

Lahore [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) committee will hold a meeting to review men's and women's teams' performances at the National Cricket Academy on August 2.

The committee will make recommendations to its Chairman Ehsan Mani at the meeting, the board announced on Wednesday.

The advisory panel is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and includes former men's captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, and former women's captain Urooj Mumtaz.

The committee also includes Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director - Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director - Domestic Cricket).

PCB cricket committee will also review the performances of U16 and U19 cricket teams. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, head coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed are likely to attend the meeting and provide their feedback on the men's team's performance. (ANI)

