PCB logo
PCB logo

PCB Cricket Committee to review teams' performances on August 2

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:33 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) committee will hold a meeting to review men's and women's teams' performances at the National Cricket Academy on August 2.
The committee will make recommendations to its Chairman Ehsan Mani at the meeting, the board announced on Wednesday.
The advisory panel is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and includes former men's captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, and former women's captain Urooj Mumtaz.
The committee also includes Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director - Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director - Domestic Cricket).
PCB cricket committee will also review the performances of U16 and U19 cricket teams. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, head coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed are likely to attend the meeting and provide their feedback on the men's team's performance. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Bangladesh add Shafiul Islam in ODI squad against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh added pacer Shafiul Islam in their squad on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:19 IST

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will look to improve ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): After a downgrade performance in recently concluded World Cup, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will look to improve their ODI ranking in the upcoming bilateral series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:40 IST

Ireland bundle out World champs England for 85 in one-off Test

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland bundled out the newly crowned 50-over World Cup champions England for 85 on the day one of the only Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Ireland's Tim Murtagh takes fifer against England, makes it to...

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after taking a five-wicket haul against England on the day one of the one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Nuwan Kulasekara announces retirement from international cricket

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:40 IST

Alastair Cook presents Test cap to debutant Jason Roy

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former England cricketer Alastair Cook on Wednesday presented the Test cap to debutant Jason Roy for the one-off match against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Indian men and women hockey teams are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): As the one-year countdown for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begins, the men and women hockey teams of India are gearing up for the mega tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:53 IST

BBL fixtures to be announced on Thursday

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): The fixtures of the ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will be announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal design unveiled

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design, medal ribbon and medal case for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at '1 Year to Go' ceremony on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:39 IST

HGC sign Devinder Walmiki, Harjeet Singh for EHL 2019-20 season

Brussels [Belgium], July 24 (ANI): Dutch club HGC signed Indian attacking midfielder Devinder Walmiki and defender Harjeet Singh for the upcoming season of the Euro Hockey League (EHL) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:49 IST

Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio's knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Ricky Ponting lauds Ben Stokes for his maturity

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praises on England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, saying that the latter has started playing with a lot of maturity.

Read More
iocl