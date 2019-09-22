Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
PCB fines Awais Zia for code of conduct breach

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 08:21 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 22 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined Balochistan opener Awais Zia with 50 per cent of his match fee for a level two offence relating to 'personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee'.
He violated the code of conduct during a three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.
The incident happened on Friday, the first day of the match when Awais used inappropriate language against his batting partner Shehzad Tareen while returning to the dressing room after a mix-up led to his run-out.
Awais was charged by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Abdul Moqeet at the end of first day's play for violating article 2.13 of the PCB code of conduct for players and player support personnel.
On Saturday, Awais pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed Malik. (ANI)

