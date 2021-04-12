PCB Hall of Fame initiative will go a long way in further motivating players, says Akram

Lahore [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): Pakistan cricket legends Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis on Monday expressed their delight at being inducted into the first-ever PCB Hall of Fame list.

Former Pakistan captains Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan and Javed Miandad are the other three initial inductees. The first group of six PCB Hall of Famers are the Pakistan members of the ICC Hall of Fame and have hence earned an automatic induction.

There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on October 16, the opening day of Pakistan's inaugural Test in 1952.

Players who have retired from international cricket for, at least, five years will be eligible for induction into the PCB Hall of Fame.

Zaheer Abbas (78 Tests, 5,062 runs at 44.79, 62 ODIs, 2,572 runs at 47.62, 7 100s) said: "I feel truly humbled and at the same time delighted to be induced in the PCB Hall of Fame. Every sportsman dreams of recognition and acknowledgement of his hard work. I am sure that younger players when they hear about this initiative will look to work even harder as such awards tend to motivate all."



"My advice to the youngsters would be to ensure that they continue to work hard as nothing is impossible to achieve provided you work towards it with total determination and commitment. I want to thank the PCB for this huge honour given to me," he added.

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said that being inducted in the PCB Hall of Fame is a big honour and this initiative will go a long way in further motivating the players.

Wasim Akram (104 Tests, 414 wickets at 23.62, 356 ODIs, 502 wickets at 23.52) said: "Induction in the PCB Hall of Fame is a big honour, at this stage the PCB has inducted the six Pakistan ICC Hall of Fame members. I am sure that in due course all the legends of Pakistan cricket will be included and will get due recognition for their services for the country and the game. I want to congratulate the PCB on launching this initiative, this will go a long way in further motivating the players."

Waqar Younis (87 Tests, 373 wickets, at 23.56, 262 ODIs, 416 wickets at 23.84) said: "I am very happy that the PCB has decided to include me in the PCB Hall of Fame, it is indeed a big honour for me. It is good to know that the PCB has decided to recognise the players who have served the country with distinction, in the times to come, a lot more players who delivered some amazing feats for Pakistan will get this recognition and it is definitely a step in the right direction."

"For someone like me who has been a part of the game for more than 30 years, it comes as a matter of great satisfaction that my services for the country are being recognised. As a player, captain, coach and commentator, I have a long and cherished association with the game and this induction has brought me a lot of delight and a sense of fulfilment," he added. (ANI)

