PCB invites 12 cricketers for training programme at NCA

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday invited twelve budding cricketers from all over the country for 'Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Programme' at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The two-week-long camp goes down as the third and final phase of the NCA's high-performance programme and will convene at the academy from August 22.

Over the course of the first and second phase, which stretched over the last two months, the U16 and U19 players were invited at the NCA.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called up for the camp, but due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League, he will not be joining.

Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies, said in a press release: "This programme provides us an opportunity to further sharpen the skills of young and talented individuals."

"The purpose of organising such camps is to ready the players who are on the periphery of the national squads. The players invited for this two-week programme have impressed all followers of the game with their brilliant execution of skills," he added.

The following 12-player are invited for the camp:

Ahsan Jameel Mirza, Akif Javed, Arshad Iqbal, Arshid Ullah, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Amir Hussain, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Jalal, Musa Khan, Umer Khan, and Zahid Mehmood. (ANI)

