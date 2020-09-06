PCB invites 291 teenagers for U19 trials

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday invited 291 teenagers who will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations sides.

"The trials will be held from September 11-19 and will be conducted by a four-member selection panel comprising Saleem Jaffar, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti, following which teams for the national U19 tournaments will be announced. The selection panel will be supported by the coaches and assistant coaches of the six U19 teams," PCB said in a release.

Each major cricket centre of every Cricket Association will host trial matches over two days. On September 11 and 12, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Southern Punjab U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, respectively.

LCCA Ground, Lahore, and Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will play hosts to trial matches for Central Punjab U19 and Northern U19 sides on September 14 and 15after which trial matches to select the Sindh U19 team will be staged at Karachi's National Stadium on September 17 and 18.

Bugti Stadium, Quetta will be hosting trial matches on September 18 and 19 for the selection of Balochistan U19 team.

"Strict Covid-19 protocols will be implemented to ensure the health and safety of players. As such, temperatures checks will be done on entry points of the venues. Players will have to wear masks when not inside the boundary ropes and maintain social distancing at any given time. Sharing of equipment and use of saliva on the ball will not be allowed," read a release.

The National U19 One-Day Tournament and the National U19 Three-Day Tournament will be played at Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura from October 13 to November 29. (ANI)

