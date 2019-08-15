Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo

PCB names 20 players for pre-season camp at NCA

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday named 20 cricketers for the pre-season camp here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from August 19 to September 7.
Fourteen centrally contracted and six additional men cricketers have been invited to attend a camp. After two days of fitness testing, the 17-day conditioning camp will begin on August 22 and run until September 7.
During the pre-season camp, the players will undergo fielding drills and net sessions, along with fitness and other cricketing activities.
The camp has been set up to prepare the players for a competitive and challenging domestic and international cricket season, which is expected to begin with the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from September 12.
Apart from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, first-class matches and number of domestic white-ball matches in relation to the National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is in the forthcoming season.
Azhar Ali will join the camp from the outset after completing his contract with English county Somerset. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas, and Mohammad Amir have been exempted from the camp so that they can complete their contracts with English counties Somerset, Glamorgan, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Essex, respectively.
They will return to Pakistan in time to participate in the opening round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The following comprise the 20-man contingent:
Centrally contracted: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.
Non-contracted players: Asif Ali, Bilal Asif, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali, and Zafar Gohar.
As the process for the appointment of the players' support personnel has been initiated, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, with the support of the NCA coaching staff, will craft the training programme and overlook of the camp until the recruitment process has concluded.
Zakir Khan, Director, International Cricket, in a press release, said: "This conditioning camp is of great significance. The players will undergo strenuous training sessions to prepare for a demanding season, which will see Pakistan spend 30 of their 42 cricket-playing days in Test cricket."
"Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, these players will be a part of the initial rounds of what will be a highly competitive Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. So, this camp will further benefit them in gearing up for an exciting cricketing season," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:20 IST

Sri Lanka announces emerging team squad for Bangladesh tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando on Thursday announced squad for Sri Lanka emerging team tour of Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:41 IST

Cricket Australia supports Ruth Strauss Foundation Day at Lord's

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Cricket Australia is supporting the inaugural Ruth Strauss Foundation Day, which is taking place on the second day at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:36 IST

KKR appoints Brendom McCullum as head coach

Kolkata [West Bengal], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday appointed Brendon McCullum as its new head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:52 IST

Nathan Coulter-Nile joins Melbourne Stars for upcoming Big Bash League

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile joined Melbourne Stars for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:43 IST

Sports fraternity extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day today, various names from the sports fraternity expressed their love for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:16 IST

Kohli becomes first batsman to score 20,000 international runs...

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday added yet another feather in his cap as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:29 IST

Inaugural Euro T20 Slam postponed to 2020

Dublin [Ireland], Aug 15 (ANI): The inaugural season of Euro T20 Slam has been postponed to 2020, organisers of the tournament confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:54 IST

Just need to get it all together for longer periods, says Jason Holder

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): After suffering a six-wicket loss against India in the final ODI of three-match series against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said the team needs to get it all together for longer periods of the game to come up with positive results.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:21 IST

Take a lot of pride in performing for team, says Virat Kohli

Port of Spain [Trinidad and tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 114 runs against Windies in the final ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli said he takes a lot of pride in performing for the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:36 IST

Chris Gayle ends retirement rumors, says still with West Indies cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle whose antics during the final ODI of the three-match series against India sparked rumours of his retirement, denied the speculations saying "he has not announced retirement yet".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:19 IST

India-Windies 3rd ODI: Kohli's ton helps India beat West Indies...

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant century helped his team defeat West Indies by six wickets (DLS method) in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:05 IST

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup, defeat Chelsea on penalties

Istanbul [Turkey], Aug 15 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties by 5-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl