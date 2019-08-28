PCB names panel for team management's interview process

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the role of player support personnel.

The five-member panel comprises Intikhab Alam, Bazid Khan, Asad Ali Khan, Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket).

The interviews for the role of the head coach and bowling coach will be held on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The interviews for the batting and strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled.

To maintain confidentiality, the PCB will not release the names of the candidates, who will appear in the interview process.

Earlier on Monday, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down from the PCB Cricket Committee as he applied for the head coach's position of the national team. (ANI)

