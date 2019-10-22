Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar

PCB not right in dropping Sarfaraz from Test, T20I squad: Shoaib Akhtar

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over Sarfaraz Ahmed's exclusion from the side's squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Australia.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sacked Sarfaraz as the skipper of Pakistan Test and T20I side last week and on Monday, the team's management decided to drop the former skipper for the upcoming series.
"Sarfaraz has been dropped. In my opinion, PCB is not right in dropping the former skipper as he has a good record in the T20 format. I would suggest Sarfaraz to make a strong come back and make a statement. As a captain, he was not daring enough. I hope he changes his attitude to make a comeback," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
"Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should also have been selected for the shortest format of the series. But, perhaps, the PCB has decided to not play them," he added.
Akhtar, however, hailed the squad for the series as 'right' and said that the PCB has done progressive thinking in choosing a perfect blend of experience and youth in the team.
He also said that Kamran Akmal should have been called back into the T20I squad looking at his performance in the domestic circuit.
"It's a difficult and tough tour. We have always failed to win a series in Australia. PCB has done progressive thinking and they have selected the right squad for the series. I am not talking about the batting, I am not fully satisfied when it comes to batting as in my opinion Kamran Akmal should have been selected for the T20 format," said Akhtar.
Akhtar also hailed the inclusion of the 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah in the Test squad and the Rawalpindi Express hoped that the newbie would be given freedom to bowl at express pace against Australia.
"Naseem Shah is the pick of the Test squad. PCB has done progressive thinking. I would just advise the board not to overtrain Shah. I just hope he is given the freedom to bowl at the quickest pace possible," Akhtar said.
"Australians have never played him before. So he can use it to his advantage. Pakistan has the right ammunition to upset Australia. I just wish Pakistan does not go for the defensive mindset," he added.
Pakistan T20Is squad for series against Australia: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.
Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.
Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches against Australia, starting from November 3. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:49 IST

Graeme Smith and Tim May awarded life membership of MCC

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith and Australian spinner Tim May have been awarded life membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:32 IST

French Open: PV Sindhu enters second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the first round.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:16 IST

Petition filed in Lahore High Court over Misbah-ul-Haq's...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court praying to immediately stop Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq from working on different posts including coaching and serving as the chief selector of the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:06 IST

Anandan Gunasekaran bags two gold medals for India at the World...

Wuhan [China], Oct 22 (ANI): Para-Athlete Anandan Gunasekaran on Tuesday bagged two gold medals for the Indian contingent in the ongoing World Military Games here in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:01 IST

One who can perform better should play for India: Sushil Kumar...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): May the best of the two play for India - Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Tuesday said of the recent storm over pugilists Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen after the latter demanded a "fair chance" to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:53 IST

Inclusion in national team is realisation of dream, says Naseem Shah

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): After being picked in the National Test side for Australia tour, Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah on Tuesday said that the call is the realization of a dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Goalkeeper has to be focused throughout or it can be fatal:...

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool's Alisson Becker has said that a goalkeeper has to be "focused throughout the match and he can't relax for a minute, or it can be fatal."

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:02 IST

Kohli bowls over journalist with his cheeky response on Dhoni!

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After winning the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was seen at his candid best at the post-match press conference.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:07 IST

I have already told BFI to handle Nikhat Zareen's issue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister on Tuesday said that he has told the Boxing Federation of India to handle the matter appropriately.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:50 IST

Excellent bunch of people to be with: Ravi Shastri lauds Indian team

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After whitewashing South Africa in three-match Test series on Tuesday, Indian coach Ravi Shastri lauded the team saying the side comprises excellent cricketers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:34 IST

Travis Head looks to limited overs cricket for Test return

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 22 (ANI): Australian cricketer Travis Head wants to play white-ball cricket in order to reclaim his Test spot.

Read More
iocl