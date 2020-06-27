PCB planning to stage remaining PSL matches later this year

Lahore [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to complete the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 season later this year, which has been suspended since March 17 due to coronavirus pandemic.

In the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Friday, the BoG congratulated the PCB management for successfully staging the PSL 2020 before its suspension. As many as 30 completed matches were played at four venues with more than 5,00,000 spectators crossing turnstiles to watch the live-action.

"The BoG was informed that the PCB was planning to stage the remaining four matches later in the year, while it plans to add the fifth venue in Peshawar for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held in February and March 2021," PCB said in a release.

There are only three matches left in the PSL 2020 season -- two semifinals and the summit clash.

The BoG approved to set-up a dedicated PSL Department by separating it from the PCB's Commercial Department. PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed will head the department as a part of the PCB's drive to improve stakeholder relationship and deliver top-quality events.

There will be an oversight group, which will comprise the Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Commercial.

The PSL General Council meeting is scheduled in the first week of July with more details to follow in due course. (ANI)

