PCB threatens not to take part in World Cup 2023 if Asia cup moves out of Pakistan: Sources

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): After Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided that a neutral venue will be announced for Asia cup 2023, Pakistan threatened to pull out from ICC World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Yesterday, the ACC has decided that a new venue for Asia cup 2023 will be finalized in the month of March this year.

According to a source, "PCB isn't happy with this thinking that Asia cup could be relocated to some neutral venue, name of UAE is on top of the list which might get the hosting but if it happens then Pakistan will not travel to India for ICC World Cup 2023."

The ACC chairperson Jay Shah already revealed that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia cup due to security reasons and the tournament will be played at some neutral venue, the new venue will be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March.

Last year the Asia cup was held in UAE and the probability of the nation hosting it again is high.

Qatar has also shown interest in staging the tournament as a neutral venue amidst political tensions between the neighbouring countries. It has already hosted a few cricket tournaments and franchise-based cricket leagues. (ANI)