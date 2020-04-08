PCB to conduct video fitness test of domestic, international players amid lockdown

Lahore [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): As all the sporting activities including cricket has been put on halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will conduct fitness tests for over 200 of its contracted domestic and international players, via video link, on April 20 and 21.

All cricket in Pakistan has been suspended since March 15 due to the COVID-19. Contracted players were due to undergo fitness tests on March 23 and 24, but they were also called off. That assessment will now take place in modified form, with the tests designed keeping in mind the restrictions on players' movements with all grounds and PCB facilities shut, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Pakistan's coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and trainer Yasir Malik sent out a message earlier this week reminding players of their fitness obligations.

"To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard. With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity," the message reads.

"We have to make sure that we are giving our hundred percent. You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers," it added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has sharply increased to 4194 while the death toll has reached 60. (ANI)

