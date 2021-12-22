PCB to provide 100 pc scholarship, stipend to young cricketers

Karachi [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that they will be providing a 100 per cent scholarship and a stipend of PKR 30,000 per month, to young cricketers under the ages of 11, 14, 16, and 19.

The 67th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board was held on Tuesday, in Karachi.

Through strategic partnerships, the PCB will award 100 contracts to the most outstanding and bright cricketers under the ages of 11, 14, 16, and 19. Under this program, the talented young cricketers will receive a stipend of PKR 30,000 per month and also earn a 100 per cent scholarship, which will provide them access to cost-free education at a leading local educational institution that, in turn, will help them become wholesome individuals.

The PCB will appoint highly qualified resident foreign coaches at the National High-Performance Centre. These coaches will work very closely with 100 teenage cricketers to nurture and develop them and prepare them for future events, including the U19 PSL, which is marked for October 2022. These coaches will also be available to assist and help elite and emerging cricketers.



"In order to create a long-term sustainable process, it is essential that we continue to tap into, stimulate and motivate the youth's passion and talent for cricket, whilst focusing on a bottom-up approach towards participation and making attempts to bridge the wide divide between pathways and Pakistan cricket journey," said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja as per the official PCB release.

"We feel that our Junior Contracts and Cricket Foundation initiatives will now play a decisive role in ensuring that raw talent from even the remotest and less privileged of areas in Pakistan reaches its full potential," he added.

The BoG approved the club scrutiny procedure for 3,822 clubs, who took part in the First Registration of Cricket Clubs, across 90 City Cricket Associations in the first half of 2022. The club scrutiny procedure will be available on the PCB corporate website under Documents/PCB Model Constitutions next week.

Taking into consideration that a long and demanding international cricket period awaits the Pakistan men's cricket team, an extensive discussion on the players' workload handling took place. The BoG requested the PCB management to explore options and submit suggestions on how the elite cricketers can preserve their energies for Pakistan by remaining supremely fit, injury-free and fresh.

The BoG appreciated the performance of the Pakistan men's national cricket team and felt they came significantly close to meeting the expectations of their fans in the last quarter of 2021 through their grit, determination, and positive attitude. (ANI)

