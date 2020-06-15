PCB unveils 5-year plan to become one of 'top-performing, credible' cricket boards in world

Lahore [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday released its five-year strategic plan, which has been approved by the Board of Governors, with an aim of becoming one of the "top-performing and most credible "cricket boards in the world.

Titled 'Five-Year Plan to Inspire and Unify Our Nation', the document lays down strategic and corporate objectives, sets a straightforward course of action for the progress and enhancement of the national men's, women's and age-group teams. It also presents a clear pathway and structure for grassroots development.

"Underpinning the objectives will be a tracking system that will ensure that progress is robustly monitored on a monthly basis throughout the duration of the plan," the PCB statement read.

"The work on the strategy commenced last year and already a number of significant strides have been made against the objectives set out. The strategy has been put together with a key focus on the stakeholders of the game and bringing the fans closer to the game, with accountability, transparency, ethics and professionalism remaining at its core," it added.

The strategy mainly focuses on six points -- sustainable corporate governance, deliver world-class international teams, grassroots and pathways framework, inspire generations through our women's game, grow and diversify commercial revenue streams and enhance the global image of Pakistan.

"A senior manager will own one of the six strategic priorities and will be responsible for its execution, while a robust monitoring system with clear delivery timelines will track monthly progress," the statement further read.

"We developed the five-year plan in 2019 and awaited sign-off by the Board of Governors. We are delighted that we received official sign-off in February this year and are now in a position to formally announce it. Delivery against key priorities for the 2019-2023 plan began last year and I am delighted to see the progress that we have already made across a number of areas," unveiling the strategy, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"It was highly important that we developed a clear, exciting and achievable roadmap that provided clarity on our direction of travel, not only for all PCB staff but also the fans and its stakeholders," he added.

The PCB is eying on strengthing its position among world cricketing bodies with a commitment to action on and off the field.

"The PCB has the potential and drive to be amongst the very top cricket boards in the world. This aspiration, with a commitment to action, will drive us on so that we can become consistently successful on the field and highly competent off it. It is exciting to think where we can be as a cricketing nation when we deliver this; over the last 12 months significant progress has already been made from where we started," Wasim said. (ANI)

