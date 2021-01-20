Penny has dropped, realisation of achievement sinking in: Ravi Shastri

Brisbane [Australia], January 20 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said that since the penny has finally dropped, the realisation of defeating Australia in their own backyard is starting to sink in.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

"Now that the penny is beginning to drop one realises what the boys have gone through to achieve what they have in COVID and quarantine times. Take a bow guys," Shastri tweeted.



As India wrapped up a famous 2-1 series win over Australia on Tuesday, head coach Ravi Shastri gave a special speech to laud the efforts of every player and he went on to say that every member of the squad has been outstanding on the tour.

Guys, the courage, resolve and spirit you have shown, it is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 36 all out, you had the belief. It does not come overnight, it takes a period of time, now you have the self-belief. Just not India, the whole world will stand up and salute you today. Remember what you guys have done today, enjoy as much as you can. Everybody has been outstanding, it started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic and the honours were even coming into this Gabba Test," said Shastri while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they had been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw in Sydney and at every step, the line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

