Perth Scorchers logo
Perth Scorchers logo

Perth Scorchers signs Kurtis Patterson for three-year deal

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Perth [Australia], Sept 9 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers signed batsman Kurtis Patterson for a three year deal on Monday.
The 26-year-old made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in January this year and has played two Test matches for Australia. He has 144 runs under his name in the Test format.
Patterson said he couldn't wait to face a fresh challenge with the team.
"I am really excited to be heading to the West and joining a successful club. The opportunity to gain different insights from new coaches and playing on the fast wicket at Optus Stadium were both big factors in deciding to sign with the Scorchers. I know the club has a great culture and I can't wait to be a part of the team," Scorchers official website quoted Patterson as saying.
Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said Patterson had plenty of upside in the shorter format.
"We have seen first-hand how talented Kurtis is, he's scored a lot of runs against us in all formats over the past few seasons. After losing some experience at the top of the order we identified that as an area to bolster," said Voges.
"Kurtis is a quality player and I believe he will play the Optus Stadium wicket really well with its extra pace and bounce," he added.
Patterson's signing leaves just two spots left on the Scorchers roster, with two international players still to be added.
Perth Scorchers squad for the season 2019-20: Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman.
The upcoming season of the Big Bash League will commence from December 17, the first match will see Brisbane Heat facing Sydney Thunder at The Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:34 IST

Here's why India is ahead of Aussies in WTC despite same number of wins

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia defeated England in the fourth Test by 185 runs to retain the Ashes and as a result, the team now has 56 points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:26 IST

France President Macron apologises to Albania PM over national...

Leeds [UK], Sep 9 (ANI): France President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama after the Football Federation of France played the wrong national anthem during the team's match against France in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:33 IST

Take Steve Smith out, it would be very similar for both teams: Joe Root

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root identified Australia batsman Steve Smith as the standout performer in the ongoing Ashes and said if the batsman is taken out of the equation, the situation would be very similar for both teams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:08 IST

Very tough to play against you: Daniil Medvedev after facing Nadal

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): After losing a five-set thriller in the US Open final against Rafael Nadal, Russia's Daniil Medvedev congratulated the Spaniard on his 19th Grand Slam win and said that playing against the player is very tough.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Australia on retaining Ashes

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes, cricket fraternity congratulated the team and sent in their wishes on microblogging site on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Smith is the best player I have ever seen, says Aussie skipper Tim Paine

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine heaped praises at team-mate Steve Smith, describing him as the 'best player he has ever seen'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:58 IST

Netizens hail Nadal as he scripts 19th Grand Slam win

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal scripted his 19th Grand Slam win, netizens lauded the player and sent in congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:09 IST

Nadal wins 4th US Open title after marathon five-set battle with...

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev after a valiant fight by the latter to win his fourth US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:30 IST

5,500 participants from 27 countries take part in Ladakh Marathon

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Nearly 5,500 participants from 26 countries and 27 states of India took part in the eighth edition of Ladakh Marathon that concluded on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Australia retain Ashes, win fourth Test against England by 185 runs

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Australia retained the Ashes series as they won the fourth Test by 185 runs on the last day at Old Trafford Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Team looks forward to Tests: Maketa

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 8 (ANI): After a 4-1 defeat in the ODI series against India A, South Africa coach Malibongwe Maketa said the team will make a comeback in the Tests starting from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:25 IST

Igor Stimac pushes team for doing better: Ashique Kuruniyan

Doha [Qatar], Sept 8 (ANI): Ahead of the tough game against AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar, Indian midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan on Sunday said head coach Igor Stimac pushes team for doing better.

Read More
iocl