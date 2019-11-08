Peter Handscomb joins Middlesex Cricket on two-year deal

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia batsman Peter Handscomb signed a two-year deal with Middlesex Cricket, England's first-class county club, on Thursday.

Handscomb has also accepted the invitation to captain Middlesex in first-class and List-A cricket during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Hanscomb has made 40 appearances for Australia in all the three forms of the game. He is the current captain of Victoria, who he has led to three domestic cricket titles.

The 28-year-old has had three previous stints playing county cricket in England - for Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham in 2019 - and is expected to be available for the entire season.

"We are delighted and excited to have an all-round cricketer of Peter's stature at the club. I have known Peter for some time and worked with him at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane seven or eight years ago, so I know what a top bloke he is," Stuart Law, Middlesex Cricket's Head Coach said in an official statement.

"Peter is a fine player and he will fill a couple of the gaps that have been created. He is a successful captain, a fine middle-order player and the sort of character who will help create a strong positive environment that will keep moving the club forward. He has been brought up in a tough environment and his background will help with the continued development of our young cricketers," he added.

The club finished eighth in Division Two last season and were eliminated in the quarter-finals of both the Vitality Blast and the Royal London Cup. (ANI)

