Peter Handscomb
Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb joins Middlesex Cricket on two-year deal

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 08:48 IST

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia batsman Peter Handscomb signed a two-year deal with Middlesex Cricket, England's first-class county club, on Thursday.
Handscomb has also accepted the invitation to captain Middlesex in first-class and List-A cricket during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Hanscomb has made 40 appearances for Australia in all the three forms of the game. He is the current captain of Victoria, who he has led to three domestic cricket titles.
The 28-year-old has had three previous stints playing county cricket in England - for Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham in 2019 - and is expected to be available for the entire season.
"We are delighted and excited to have an all-round cricketer of Peter's stature at the club. I have known Peter for some time and worked with him at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane seven or eight years ago, so I know what a top bloke he is," Stuart Law, Middlesex Cricket's Head Coach said in an official statement.
"Peter is a fine player and he will fill a couple of the gaps that have been created. He is a successful captain, a fine middle-order player and the sort of character who will help create a strong positive environment that will keep moving the club forward. He has been brought up in a tough environment and his background will help with the continued development of our young cricketers," he added.
The club finished eighth in Division Two last season and were eliminated in the quarter-finals of both the Vitality Blast and the Royal London Cup. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:17 IST

Kings XI Punjab trade R Ashwin to Delhi Capitals

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab has traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:04 IST

Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans for support after eight-wicket win...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has thanked fans for cheering the team after defeating Bangladesh in the second T20I in Rajkot on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:48 IST

Jonny Bairstow added to England Test squad as cover for Joe Denly

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): England batsman Jonny Bairstow has been added to the Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand as cover for the injured Joe Denly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:40 IST

Spinners have a big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series, India's Washington Sundar on Thursday said that spinners have a very important role to play in the shortest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:39 IST

Should have scored at least 175 batting first, says Mahmudullah

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After facing an eight-wicket loss against India in the second T20I of the three-match series, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah on Thursday said that the team should have scored at least 175 runs batting first.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:25 IST

Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma guides India to eight-wicket win over...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma played a knock of 85 runs off just 43 balls to guide India to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:53 IST

Rajkot T20I: Jay Shah, Arun Singh Dhumal in attendance as India...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal are in attendance here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium as India takes on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:50 IST

What an asset Rohit Sharma is to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lauded stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and said that the right-handed batsman is an asset for Indian cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:37 IST

SAI's Mission Olympic Cell clears financial proposals worth 70...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday cleared financial proposals of over 70 lakh across seven sports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:42 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:42 IST

Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to bowl first here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

T20I match in Rajkot to start on time: Saurashtra Cricket...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Himanshu Shah, the Secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association on Thursday confirmed that the second T20I match between India and Bangladesh would start on time.

Read More
iocl