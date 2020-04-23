Peter Handscomb says resumption of sports in Australia a positive sign for World Cup

Jolimont [Australia], April 23 (ANI): Australia's Peter Handscomb is looking at the resumption of other sports in the country as a positive sign for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup despite agreeing there will be some challenges regarding the travel of international teams.

"Looking at what other sports are trying to do at the moment, it's great to see the football codes in Australia are looking to get back soon at least to training," Handscomb said in Cricket Australia's video release.

"They're going to try to start their season end of May, June-July. If that does go ahead, then I consider that it could set a real good precedent for sport in Australia coming into our summer. Now obviously, their teams are in Australia and it might be different from international travel but I think its a positive step when we talk about sports being played again," he added.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Australian Rugby League Commissioner Wayne Pearce on Wednesday confirmed that National Rugby League will restart on May 28 with teams set to begin training on May 4 to prepare for the return to play.

"What we achieved today was a lot more clarity around the medical process and what those protocols are. We clarified that May 28 is a definite and also confirmed that May 4 is the resumption date for training," Pearce said in a statement. (ANI)

