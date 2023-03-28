Peter Moores named head coach of Melbourne Stars in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], March 28 (ANI): Melbourne Stars on Tuesday named Peter Moores as their head coach for Big Bash League (BBL) for the next two seasons.

"With over 30 years of experience working with domestic & international cricket teams, he will become the fourth Head Coach of the Stars BBL team, replacing David Hussey who has been appointed Head of Male Cricket at Cricket Victoria," Melbourne Stars said in a statement.

After a playing career spanning over 15 years, Moores turned his focus to coaching, becoming one of the leading cricket coaches in the game. He is the only coach to have led three different counties to various trophy successes.

He guided Sussex to their first-ever Championship in 2003 and in 2011 was in charge of Lancashire when they won their first County Championship title for 77 years. Since joining Nottinghamshire they have won four trophies in all competitions, two of which have come in the T20 Vitality Blast, a tournament they have dominated in recent years.



Moores also has extensive coaching experience at an International level, having led England as Head Coach in two separate stints; from 2007 - 2009 and from 2014 - 2015, including the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia. His reputation for player and team development precedes him with some of the most well-known names across the game crediting him in part for their success.

In his current role as head coach of Nottinghamshire, Moores will balance his time between both roles.

"It's a great honour to be appointed as the Melbourne Stars Head Coach for the next two seasons. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world but also to help develop the rest of the squad to get this club back where they belong. I have loved watching the Big Bash from afar and I cannot wait to be a part of the competition and get to work with the squad," Moores said in an official statement released by Melbourne Stars.

After an exhaustive worldwide search, Melbourne General Manager Blair Crouch was thrilled to secure such a highly experienced head coach.

"Peter was the outstanding candidate from a very strong group of applicants and I'd like to thank all of them for their time. Peter has built a very strong resume over a long period of time both at domestic and international level and we look forward to him sharing all of that knowledge and experience with our group. We are well aware of the challenge ahead of us, rest assured the entire club is working as hard as we can to rise back up the BBL ladder and Peter is the best man to lead this group," said Crouch. (ANI)

