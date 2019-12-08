Peter Roach assures New Zealand cricket for Boxing day Test

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia cricket operations chief Peter Roach has assured New Zealand Cricket that the Boxing Test between the two sides will go ahead as planned.

"I've got more confidence that this Boxing Day wicket will produce a great contest between bat and ball than I did last year," cricket.com.au quoted Roach as saying.

The Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia was suspended on Sunday.

Yesterday, the day one of the match was suspended with two deliveries remaining in the 40th over after an Andrew Fekete delivery struck Marcus Stoinis.

"What we've seen this year is certainly different to what we've seen in previous years with the sideways movement. This game is a setback, but the learnings will be taken forward," said Roach.

"We've got full confidence that they'll look back on those last two Shield games and lean towards that," he added.

The Boxing day Test match between New Zealand and Australia will begin from December 26. (ANI)

