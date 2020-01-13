Peter Siddle compares AB de Villiers to Glenn Maxwell

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 13 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers' Peter Siddle compared AB de Villiers, who is set to make his Big Bash League (BBL) debut, to Glenn Maxwell saying that the former South African player can hit the ball everywhere.

"We know what he can do, he can hit the ball everywhere. It's like bowling to Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) isn't it?" Cricket.com.au quoted Siddle as saying.

Maxwell plays for Melbourne Stars and De Villiers will play his first BBL game representing Brisbane Heat.

Siddle is gearing up to take on the De Villers' challenge as both franchises will face each other on Tuesday in BBL. He is hoping that De Villers' is a 'little bit rusty'.

"It's going to be tough, but hopefully he's a little bit rusty and it works in our favour," he said. (ANI)