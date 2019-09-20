Peter Siddle, Dan Christian to lead Prime Minister's XI as co-captains for first time

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 20: Pacer Peter Siddle and all-rounder Daniel Christian appointed as the first-ever co-captains of the Prime Minister's XI for the upcoming fixture.

The duo will lead the team in a T20 fixture against Sri Lanka at Canberra's Manuka Oval next month.

Originally from the Latrobe Valley in Victoria, 34-year-old Siddle was a member of Aussies Test squad which recently retained the Ashes in England.

He has played a total of 67 Test matches for Australia, claiming 221 wickets. He also played in ODIs and T20Is during his career.

In recent seasons, Siddle has established himself as one of the premier bowlers in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Adelaide Strikers.

As one of the most recognised indigenous cricketers in Australia's history, Christian has forged a reputation over the past 15 years as one of the nation's leading players in the short format of the game.

In addition to representing Australia in ODIs and T20Is, Narrandera-born Christian has developed a global reputation on the back of his achievements for the Melbourne Renegades, Nottinghamshire and in other T20 competitions around the world.

He is also the current captain of the Australian Aboriginal cricket team, honouring his family links to the Wiradjuri tribe.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that while naming co-captains was a break from the Prime Minister's XI tradition, both players would be outstanding representatives.

"Peter and Dan have not only been outstanding cricketers over a number of years, but they have also been ambassadors and leaders of the game domestically and overseas," the Prime Minister said.

"I want to thank Peter and Dan for taking on the role of co-captains so that they can mentor the younger members of the squad who will likely be a mix of players on the cusp of selection at state or international level," he added.

"Over the coming weeks, Peter and Dan will assist me in finalising our squad to take on Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval next month. After the victory over South Africa last year, I'm confident we can record consecutive victories for the first time since 2006," Morrison said.

Cricket Australia national talent manager Greg Chappell said both players were well deserving of the honour to captain the Prime Minister's XI.

"Dan has a wealth of leadership experience at domestic level both at home and abroad while Peter has displayed exceptional leadership qualities both on and off the field throughout his career," Chappell said.

"Both epitomise the Australian team values and we are delighted to provide an opportunity for both of them to lead this team," he added.

The Prime Minister's XI will play against Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval on October 24. (ANI)

