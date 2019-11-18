Australia cricketer Peter Siddle
Australia cricketer Peter Siddle

Peter Siddle looks to domestic games for Test return

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:15 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Fast bowler Peter Siddle believes that if he keeps on performing well in the domestic tournaments, he may don the white jersey for Australia again.
"If I can keep performing and keep standing up for the team and do all the right things, I'll keep trying to truck in," cricket.com.au quoted Siddle as saying.
"If it gets me another game for Australia (I'll be happy) ... if it doesn't, 67 Tests and a few white-ball games, I've had a pretty good career. I'll be happy no matter what," he added.
Siddle was overlooked for Australia's Test squad against Pakistan last week.
"You always retain a little bit of hope (but) it's probably dwindled a little bit in the last week or so," he said.
Siddle was brilliant in the Ashes 2019 but took a break after the showpiece event to recover from a hip injury.
Australia squad for Test Series against Pakistan - Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
Australia and Pakistan are slated to play two Tests against each other and the second match of the series would be a day-night Test at Adelaide.
The first match of the series will be played in Brisbane from November 21-25. (ANI)



Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:54 IST

Cricket Australia bans Emily Smith for one year

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday handed a one-year ban to Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Adam Voges certain of Ashton Agar's availability for final

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Western Australia head coach Adam Voges is certain that Ashton Agar will be available for the Marsh One-Day Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:28 IST

Recent trades are reflection of the challenges we are facing,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said that their recent trades have been made keeping in mind the challenges they face.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:37 IST

Maybe I could bowl like Shami: Abu Jayed

Dubai [UAE], Nov 18 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed is aiming to bowl like Mohammed Shami, whose heroics helped India defeat the former's side in the first Test match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:22 IST

Frank Lampard can be one of best managers in the world: Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is not surprised by 41-year-old, Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard's success.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:17 IST

Will have to give everything to be at European Championships:...

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Spain's Alvaro Morata said he is aware that he will have to give everything to secure a spot in the team for the European Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:09 IST

Steve Smith 'feeling good' ahead of first Test against Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith is 'feeling good' ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:33 IST

Proud occasion to represent national team: Ronaldo after...

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a proud occasion to represent the national team after his team qualified for Euro 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:24 IST

Ellyse Perry to miss WBBL's next game due to shoulder injury

Sydney [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Sidney Sixers all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the next game against Hobart Hurricanes as the cricketer suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:57 IST

Brazil defeat Mexico, lift FIFA Under-17 World Cup trophy

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 18 (ANI): Brazil secured a 2-1 win over Mexico in the final to lift the FIFA Under-17 World Cup trophy here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:35 IST

Fourth T20I: India Women beat West Indies by five runs

Georgetown [Guyana], Nov 18 (ANI): India women defeated West Indies by five runs in the fourth T20I here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:54 IST

DDCA ombudsman asks Rajat Sharma, others to continue discharging...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed ordered Rajat Sharma and other officials to continue in their respective roles at the DDCA in the interest of the game and fixed November 27 as the date for further hearin

Read More
iocl