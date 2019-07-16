Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle
Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle

Peter Siddle makes his Ashes selection case stronger

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:17 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 16 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle is making his selection case stronger in the Test squad for the upcoming Ashes, beginning August 1.
The 34-year-old claimed a five-wicket haul for Essex in the County Championship match against Warwickshire. During the first innings of Warwickshire, Siddle returned with the figures of 17-7-33-5.
Siddle was named in the 25-man squad Australia against Australia A. The match is set to commence from July 23 in Southampton. The other fast bowlers included are Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Michael Neser and James Pattinson.
The competition will not be easy as only five bowlers are likely to be selected in the Ashes squad.
"That's normal for an Ashes tour of five Test matches. With (the Tests) being close together as well, with five (fast bowlers) it also gives us the opportunity to manage our fast bowlers a little better, that's what we'll be attempting to do," cricket.com.au quoted national selector Trevor Hohns, as saying.
"I think these days our fast bowling group understands that. Sometimes it's physically difficult for them to back up when Test matches are close together," he added.
Siddle, who has played only seven Tests since the 2015 Ashes, has picked up a total of 43 wickets from 11 Tests at an average of 28.37 in the UK. For Essex, the Australia fast bowler has 32 scalps so far, with the final day still to be played against Warwickshire. (ANI)

