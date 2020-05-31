Peter Siddle pens an emotional note after switching to Tasmania from Victoria

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Australian bowler Peter Siddle, who has switched to Tasmania with a two-year contract after 15 years of playing for his home side Victoria, said that it was an absolute 'honour' to play for the home state for so long.

Siddle termed his 15-year-old long stint with Victoria as an 'amazing ride' and also said that he is eager to explore the new opportunities with Tasmania for the next two years.

"The end of an era. Sad my time at @vicstatecricket has come to an end after 16 great, successful years. It's been an amazing ride and an absolute honour to play for my home state for so long. At the same time, I'm excited to be starting my new journey with @crickettas and exploring new opportunities in my cricket. I'm looking forward to seeing what the next few years brings in the Apple Isle," Siddle captioned the post on Instagram.

"Thanks to all my teammates, coaches, support staff and everyone else involved in Cricket Victoria during my time there. It's been a privilege to wear the big V for so long and play alongside so many talented players who I'm now lucky enough to call my mates. Onto the next chapter," he added.



The 35-year-old retired from the international cricket in December last year. The right-arm bowler was previously contracted with Cricket Victoria and has played Test cricket for Australia from 2008 to 2019.

Siddle took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls for Australia.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the 'Gabba in 2010.

In addition to his 67 Tests, Siddle also represented Australia in 20 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals. (ANI)

