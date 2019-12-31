Peter Siddle pulls off a no-look run out to dismiss Khawaja

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 31 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Peter Siddle pulled off a brilliant run-out against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 14th over of Thunder's innings. While collecting the ball at the non-striker end, Siddle pulled a no-look run out to send Usman Khawaja back in the Pavillion.

P SIDDY STOP IT!



That's the cheekiest of cheeky run outs from the Strikers veteran! Khawaja out for 63 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/28SuiDxRcL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019



In the match, Thunder scored 168 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Callum Ferguson and Khawaja starred with the bat and stitched a 73-run stand for the second wicket.

Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old pacer took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the 'Gabba in 2010. (ANI)