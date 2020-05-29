Peter Siddle signs new deal with Tasmania for 2020-21 season

Tasmania [Australia], May 29 (ANI): Australia pacer Peter Siddle on Friday signed a two-year contract with Tasmania for the 2020-21 season.

The 35-year-old retired from the international cricket in December last year. The right-arm bowler was previously contracted with Cricket Victoria and has played Test cricket for Australia from 2008 to 2019.

After inking a new deal the speedster said his goal is to "play good cricket" and win games for the side.

"My greatest goal is to come to Tasmania and play good cricket, while hopefully winning a few games which will be my biggest aim. There are a few players down here that I've played a lot of cricket with, and there's a bunch of younger players that I'm looking forward to playing alongside," Siddle said in a statement.

Siddle spoke of how he was looking forward to being in Tasmania as it was quite close to home for him, and how it aligns with the next step in his playing career.

"It's a great opportunity for me while I'm still playing to work alongside Griff. I want to develop my coaching skills further and really help some of the younger boys who have already shown a great amount of talent," he mentioned.

In another major development, all-rounder James Faulkner, Alex Bevilaqua, Gurinder Sandhu, Sean Willis and Simon Milenko were left out of Tasmania's' contract list. (ANI)

