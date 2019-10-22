Petition filed in Lahore High Court over Misbah-ul-Haq's appointment as Pak head coach

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:16 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court praying to immediately stop Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq from working on different posts including coaching and serving as the chief selector of the team.
Lawyer Syed Ali Zahid has filed the petition in the court against the appointment of Misbah as head coach and chief selector of PCB, dawn.com reported.
The petitioner has said that the performance of the team will further go down if Misbah is allowed to carry on multiple duties in the Pakistan cricket management.
Zahid has also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Misbah are distant maternal cousins and the PCB has showered blessings on the latter to impress the former.
He also cited the poor team selection for the series loss against Sri Lanka. He has also urged the court to pass a stay order and immediately restrain the coach from discharging his duties.
The lawyer in his petition has also said that Mishabh does not have enough experience as the coach to be made the man in charge of the team. He also said that the appointment of the coach has been done in a secretive manner and without merit.
The judge has issued a notice on the application, seeking a reply from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:49 IST

