Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies coach after team's 'unfathomable' World Cup exit

St John's [Antigua], October 25 (ANI): Phil Simmons on Monday decided to step down as West Indies coach after his team crashed out in the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, an outcome he described as "unfathomable".

Simmons has been in charge of the West Indies over two separate stints since 2015 and was at the helm when he led the Caribbean side to their second T20 World Cup title at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2016.

The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia was a disappointing one for the West Indies, with Simmons leading the side to just one win from three matches as they were bundled out of the tournament in the First Round.



His last assignment will be the upcoming two-Test series against Australia from November 30 to December 12.

"I acknowledge that it's not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It's disappointing and heart-wrenching but we just didn't turn up. We weren't good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that, I deeply apologise to our fans and followers," Simmons said in an official statement released by Cricket West Indies.

"From a personal perspective this is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia. It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the President has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign," he added.

"I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies Head Coach provides and the unwavering support of my Management Team. There remain some exceptional individuals within CWI who I firmly believe will continue to work in the best interests of West Indies cricket," Simmons further stated.

West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs for their only win at the ongoing T20 tournament, with defeats to Scotland and Ireland seeing them finish fourth in Group B. (ANI)

