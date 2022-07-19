Phillips, Ferguson shine as New Zealand defeat Ireland by 31 runs in first T20I

Belfast [Ireland], July 19 (ANI): Glenn Phillips and pacer Lockie Ferguson did well for New Zealand, helping their side win the first T20I match of the three-match series against Ireland in Belfast on Monday.

In the first innings, New Zealand posted 173/8 on the board, with Glenn Phillips (69*), James Neesham (29) and Martin Guptill making notable contributions. Medium-pacer Josh Little delivered heavy blows to the Kiwis with the ball, taking 4/35.

In chase of 174, Ireland never looked like they were in contention, as New Zealand bowlers feasted on Irish batters, especially Lockie Ferguson with his 4/14. Curtis Campher (29) and Mark Adair (25) were the only ones who could cross 20-runs.

Put in to bat first by Ireland, NZ lost wickets consistently. They were reduced to 4/54 in 8.3 overs with only Guptill (24) making some notable contribution. Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver and Daryl Mitchell flopped with the bat.

Then Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Phillips stitched a 46-run stand that helped the side reach the 100-run mark. After Neesham fell for 29 to George Dockrell, Phillips had a 45-run stand with Michael Bracewell, which ended with Bracewell's dismissal for 21 by Little.

Phillips completed his half-century, taking his side to 173/8 in their 20 overs.

Little ended with 4/35 while Mark Adair got two wickets. Dockrell and Campher got a wicket each.

The chase of 174 runs started in a nightmarish way for Ireland as they lost their four batters at the score of 37 runs. Paul Stirling, captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector underperformed with the bat.

Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker tried to revive the chase, but Mitchell Santner sent back Tucker for 11. At this point, Ireland was five down at 69.

After some quick wickets, a valuable 35-run stand followed between Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy, but Neesham dismissed them both, reducing Ireland to 133/9. With Craig Young's wicket, Ferguson hit the final nail in the coffin, bundling them out for 142.

Ferguson finished the match with 4/14. Neesham and Santner got two wickets each. Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy got one each.

Phillips was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 69*.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 173/8 (Glenn Phillips 69*, Jimmy Neesham 29*, Josh Little 4/35) defeated Ireland: 142 in 18.2 overs (Curtis Campher 29, Mark Adair 25, Lockie Ferguson 4/14). (ANI)