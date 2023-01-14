Phillips hit the ball beautifully, says NZ skipper Williamson after historic series win over Pakistan

Karachi (Pakistan) [India], January 14 (ANI): Following his side's historic first-ever white-ball series win against Pakistan in their home territory, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lauded Glenn Phillips for his match-winning knock.

Top spell from pacer Tim Southee and fifties from Devon Conway, skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand clinch their maiden ODI series win in Pakistan, defeating the hosts by two wickets at Karachi on Friday.

"At the halfway stage, we were in the game. We were curious how the pitch would play but it played decently. Credit to Pakistan for bowling well and for the fight they put up in the series. He had one thing in mind and he hit the ball beautifully. It was one of those knocks, he came out and took us to victory," said Williamson in a post-match presentation.

"The surfaces have been really competitive, our bowlers have bowled well, we have taken wickets at the back-end. Last game it turned a lot but today it did not turn much. A great series, a lot of good contributions together. It is absolutely great to be here. As a team, we have really enjoyed our time, on and off the field. It has been a special experience to play in Pakistan," concluded Williamson.

New Zealand won the series 2-1. It is their first series win in Pakistan since 1969 and the first-ever white ball series win in Pakistan.



Coming to the match, electing to bat first, Pakistan put up 280/9 on the board in 50 overs. A century from Fakhar Zaman (101 off 122 balls), his eighth, fifty from Mohammed Rizwan (77) and Salman's entertaining knock of 45 came in handy for Pakistan.

Southee took 3/56 and ended the day as the top bowler for Kiwis. Lockie Ferguson took two wickets, and Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took a wicket each.

Chasing 281, fifties from top order batters Devon Conway (52) and skipper Williamson (53) kept NZ in hunt, but the visitors lost some wickets regularly and were reduced to 205/6. Phillips then turned it around for Kiwis, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls with four boundaries and four sixes to seal a win for his side.

Mohammed Wasim (2/35) and Salman (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Nawaz and Usmana Mir took one scalp each.

Phillips earned the 'Man of the Match' title for his match-winning fifty.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 280/9 (Fakhar Zaman 101, Mohammed Rizwan 77, Tim Southee 3/56) lost to New Zealand: 281/8 in 48.1 overs (Glenn Phillips 63*, Kane Williamson 53, Mohammed Wasim 2/35). (ANI)

