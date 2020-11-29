Phillips's century fires New Zealand to 238 against West Indies in 2nd T20I

Tauranga [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): Glenn Phillips scored his maiden T20I century to power New Zealand to 238/3 against West Indies in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Phillips played a knock of 108 runs in the match to take New Zealand to their third-highest T20I total. Also, he completed the century from just 46 balls, the fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealander.

After being asked to bat first, openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert handed New Zealand a brilliant start. Both struck regular boundaries and formed a 49-run partnership before Oshane Thomas bowled Seifert (18) in the sixth over.



In the next over, Guptill (34) too was sent back to the pavilion as Devon Conway and Phillips took the field. The duo played some amazing shots, taking New Zealand over the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

Phillips struck three back-to-back sixes to Fabian Allen in the 13th over to complete his half-century. Phillips and Conway proved too good for the West Indies bowlers, who struggled to restrict the batsmen from scoring runs. Continuing their brilliant form, Phillips went on to score his century while Conway brought up his 50 as New Zealand went past the 200-run mark.

Kieron Pollard dismissed Phillips in the final over but the damage was already done as New Zealand set a very competitive target of 239 runs for the West Indies.

Brief scores: New Zealand 238/3 (Glenn Phillips 108, Devon Conway 65*, Oshane Thomas 1-44). (ANI)

