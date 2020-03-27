'Picking up new hobbies', says Jasprit Bumrah amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): As the whole country is under lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said that he is using the time to pick up some new hobbies along the way.

The fast bowler shared pictures of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen doing some gardening.

"Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. Seedling #AmateurGardener #StayHome," Bumrah captioned the post.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his address to the nation.

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 724 in India (including 640 active cases, 66 cured or discharged people) and 17 deaths.

The World Health Organisation had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

