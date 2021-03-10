Pietersen wants Eng selectors and management to answer for Test series 'debacle' against Ind

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has slammed the media for constant questioning of players on the rest and rotation policy adopted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

In the recently-concluded Test series against India, England's rotation policy came under severe criticism and the side has been accused of not prioritising the four-match series which the visitors lost 1-3.

And with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 knockout stages almost clashing with the New Zealand Test series for England, the visiting players are been constantly asked what will be their plans for the English summer.

Pietersen wants the same set of questions to be asked from the selectors and management and not from the young players.

"So the PLAYERS are now being quizzed by media everyday about IPL and playing early Test matches in England. First the youngster, Curran & now Jos," Pietersen tweeted.



"The questions should be at Harrison, Giles & Smith! Not seen them front up to India debacle?! Leave the players out of this," he added.

England is scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 while the final of the IPL will be played on May 30.

Earlier this week, Sam Curran said there is still a long way to go before the Test series against the Black Caps but the all-rounder admitted that if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fails to qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming IPL, he will likely be available for the New Zealand series.

While star batsman Jos Buttler on Tuesday said right now there is no "perfect answer" to the question of him playing the Test series against New Zealand or not.

India and England are gearing up for the white-ball series and will face each other in the first of the five T20Is on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

