Pieterson lauds Rohit for 'continually playing for a cause - Saving Rhinos'

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen appreciated Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's move to support the 'Saving Rhinos' campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the opener wore shoes highlighting the endangered rhino species.

Pieterson, who is himself involved in the conservation of the Rhinos through his 'SORAI' initiative, took to Twitter and wrote, "The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause - SAVING RHINOS!"





Staying true to his style, this IPL Rohit has taken a unique approach to speak up a cause that the opener has long supported -- the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino. Rohit sported a unique design on his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them. The art on Rohit's spikes made a bold statement literally calling out "Save The Rhino" and this will surely educate more people and help his vision to save the 'vulnerable' species from extinction.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass as RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the IPL opening match in Chennai on Friday. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, RCB got over the line off the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by de Villiers in the death overs. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock off 29 balls.

Earlier, Harshal delivered a stunning bowling performance as RCB restricted Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bowl first.

He scalped five wickets in the innings and gave away just 27 runs from his four overs. For Mumbai Indians, Chris Lynn top-scored after playing a knock of 49 runs. (ANI)

