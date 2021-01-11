Pink Test sets record for biggest virtual sporting stadium in Australia, $3 million raised

Sydney [Australia], January 11 (ANI): As the Pink Test between India and Australia came to an end, the McGrath Foundation shared it has beaten the record for the largest-ever crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground, filling the equivalent of the biggest stadium the hosts has ever seen, selling more than 150,000 virtual Pink Seats and raising a phenomenal $3,012,340.

The record for the largest sporting crowd at the SCG is 78,056 at the Rugby League Grand final between St George and South Sydney Rabbitohs in 1965, while the biggest sporting crowd recorded in Australia is 121,696 at the MCG.



Glenn McGrath, co-founder, and president of the McGrath Foundation said the McGrath Foundation has been overwhelmed by the support of people right across Australia and around the world, who 'pinked up' by buying virtual Pink Seats.



"To say we're blown away is an understatement. In the 13 years of the Pink Test, we have seen how Australia has gone into bat for the McGrath Foundation, but we never imagined we would be here today having raised over $3 million," he said.



"This past year has been tough for everyone, but even in these challenging times, the generosity of Australians and the broader cricketing community is just incredible.





"We remain so humbled by the response and we want to express our sincere thanks to everyone who bought a virtual Pink Seat to help keep the 'pink' in the Sydney Pink Test," McGrath added.

The former Australian pacer revealed the amount raised by McGrath Foundation will help 2,200 families going through breast cancer.



"Your support means we will be able to fund 22 McGrath Breast Care Nurses for a year, who will support 2,200 families going through breast cancer," McGrath said.



"Many people don't realise that it costs us around $14 million every year to fund our 154 McGrath Breast Care Nurses, so the generosity everyone has shown over the last five days is absolutely essential in helping us towards our goal of 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses to support every Australian family going through breast cancer," he added.



Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, Nick Hockley has confirmed that Team India has agreed to travel to Brisbane to play the fourth Test against Australia. Over the last two weeks, there has been severe speculation regarding the fate of the Brisbane Test, and it was because of the quarantine protocols. But the teams will now play at the Gabba.

The fourth Test and series decider will begin from Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

